'Birds' dream start must not go to heads'

Having maintained their perfect start in the DStv Premiership following their 2-0 victory over Maritzburg United at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday, Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter’s biggest challenge now is to make sure his side keep their feet on the ground.

Swallows are enjoying a good run in the league, and they remain one of the few unbeaten teams.

They have won four and drawn three in their seven matches and are second on the table with 15 points, two behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

But the last thing Truter would like to see is his players getting carried away by the perfect start they are having.

“We must not get carried away, and we must keep our feet on the ground, and that’s my biggest obstacle now,” Truter told Sowetan yesterday.

“We have another bottom-placed team in Black Leopards [for] our next game [on Sunday]. So it is going to be another fight, and it is going to be in the Thohoyandou heat. That's another thing we have to get over with.

“It will be nice to end the year on a positive note, but you know, it is football. You cannot preempt things, but we will look to continue where we left off in our previous game.”

Ruzaigh Gamildien netted a brace to take his tally to four goals this season for Swallows, and Truter believes he will score more goals for them.

“I know Gamildien long now. I coached him as a junior. I coached him at All Stars, and I coached him at Milano. I know the family as well,” Truter said.

“So we have a good relationship, that’s why when he became available, we signed him. I knew his quality and how well he can fit in in our system.

“He is comfortable. The players that are here as well made it very comfortable for him to come on board. But he is doing well, and I think there are many goals to come from him as well.

“You have to perform to keep your place in the team because the other guys can also come in and do the job.”