Players' union joins call for the PSL to postpone Sundowns match and give them time to mourn Madisha

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has added its voice to the mounting calls for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to give Mamelodi Sundowns time to mourn their player Motjeka Madisha and postpone the club's league match against TS Galaxy on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old from Ga-Madisha village in Zebediela in Limpopo reportedly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park on Sunday morning.

But the PSL has reportedly not granted Sundowns' request for a postponement of Tuesday's fixture and this has attracted immense criticism from observers and fans.

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said Sundowns have a strong case and should not play against Galaxy as the match comes just days after Madisha's death.

"After consultation with all the stakeholders‚ we are certain‚ having taken every aspect of the game‚ that there's a great need for the postponement of the Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy game.

"There's a greater need for all parties to sit and pave the way forward should something of this magnitude happen again‚" he said in a statement.