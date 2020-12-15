Amakhosi has top players and coach, says Matsatsantsa coach

Misfiring Chiefs attack a threat for Tembo

Even in the midst of Kaizer Chiefs’ recent mediocre form, the names of Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama and a doubtful Samir Nurkovic look to terrify SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.



SuperSport and Chiefs face-off at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm). Going into this game, Amakhosi have been performing dismally, winning just one of their six DStv Premiership outings with three draws and two defeats...