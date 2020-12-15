Chiefs still 'a work in progress', says coach

Despite their bright start to the DStv Diski Challenge campaign, Kaizer Chiefs are still a work in progress. That is the view of head coach Arthur Zwane.

Amakhosi recorded back-to-back wins in the league to get their season off to a flying start.

But Amakhosi legend Zwane urged his players not to get carried away by their two wins. The Naturena-based side defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 4-2 in a six-goal thriller on the opening day of the season. They kept a clean sheet in their next match with a 2-0 victory over new kids on the block,Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at the Randburg Rugby Stadium on Sunday.

Zwane said he is impressed with his team's incredible start as they did not have a pre-season due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

"We created a lot of chances in the first half. But it is a work in progress, and we hope to get it right going forward. We played two games, and I won't be hard on the players as we did not get the opportunity to have pre-season training. We did not get a chance to prepare for the league game, but we will keep on pushing them to get to the level that we want them to play," said Zwane.

The coach said his team lost concentration and could have conceded. When they go back to the training field, he intends to work on their concentration levels.

"The energy level dropped, and we started to give the ball away a lot. It's something that got me worried. We are still in pre-season, and we did not play friendly matches to prepare for the league. But we will keep on pushing the boys to get better with each game. The performance of the boys made me happy, and we can build on it going forward. We have to improve in the final third of the field and bury the chances that we create," added Zwane.

