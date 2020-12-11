Soccer

National team gets booted up for next year's Deaflympics in Brazil

Radebe praises donation to deaf soccer players

By Sowetan Reporter - 11 December 2020 - 08:47
Lucas Radebe
Lucas Radebe
Image: Chris Ricco

Betway SA’s ongoing community sport upliftment drive made its way to the SA Deaf Football Association (Sadfa) in Katlehong on the East Rand yesterday.

Since its inception in April 2001, Sadfa, an associate member of the SA Football Association, has been overseeing the development and administration of football for the deaf in SA.

Like many self-funded organisations with limited resources and facilities, the association continues to play a crucial role in society by providing a platform for hard-of-hearing communities to showcase their football talent through playing, coaching, officiating and administration.

Realising the dire situation the association finds itself in, Betway donated soccer boots to the association’s senior national team as they prepare for the 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil.

The donation ceremony was graced by former Bafana Bafana skipper Lucas Radebe, as well as former Banyana Banyana player Simphiwe Dludlu, who shared encouraging words with the association and its players.

“The work you have been doing as Sadfa for the hard-of-hearing community is truly remarkable. People always say that football is a universal sport but what you as the association have been doing for the past 19 years has indeed been exemplary in affording people who were previously marginalised because of their disability, a fair chance of showcasing their natural talents and abilities,” said Radebe.

Former players tip Bucs to beat Celtic

Having turned out for both Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates in their prime, Lebogang Mothibantwa and Patrick Malokase have tipped the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Key battles in big Cup final

With Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic meeting for the first time in a cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow for the first piece of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X