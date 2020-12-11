Radebe praises donation to deaf soccer players

Betway SA’s ongoing community sport upliftment drive made its way to the SA Deaf Football Association (Sadfa) in Katlehong on the East Rand yesterday.

Since its inception in April 2001, Sadfa, an associate member of the SA Football Association, has been overseeing the development and administration of football for the deaf in SA.

Like many self-funded organisations with limited resources and facilities, the association continues to play a crucial role in society by providing a platform for hard-of-hearing communities to showcase their football talent through playing, coaching, officiating and administration.

Realising the dire situation the association finds itself in, Betway donated soccer boots to the association’s senior national team as they prepare for the 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil.

The donation ceremony was graced by former Bafana Bafana skipper Lucas Radebe, as well as former Banyana Banyana player Simphiwe Dludlu, who shared encouraging words with the association and its players.

“The work you have been doing as Sadfa for the hard-of-hearing community is truly remarkable. People always say that football is a universal sport but what you as the association have been doing for the past 19 years has indeed been exemplary in affording people who were previously marginalised because of their disability, a fair chance of showcasing their natural talents and abilities,” said Radebe.