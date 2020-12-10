'They lied to us' - Chiefs fans fuming after Gavin Hunt's Samir Nurković bombshell
Social media is a mess after Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admitted that “injured” star striker Samir Nurković has been fit to play for two weeks, hinting at off-the-field issues.
Nurković was Chiefs' leading goal scorer last season and has been missed during Chiefs stuttered start to the 2020-2021 season so far. So fans were naturally excited when the club announced on Monday morning that he had returned to training.
“Samir Nurković returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow,” the club said in a statement on social media.
But the saga took an unexpected turn when Hunt admitted in an interview on Wednesday night that the striker had been fit “for about two weeks now”.
“Nurković has been fit for about two weeks now, but obviously there are other problems, so that must be sorted out. So I mean he could play, but let’s leave it for another day,” he told SuperSport.
The striker has previously been linked with a move away from Naturena, with reports in October claiming Nurković was on his way to Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian giants, Al Ahly.
According to a news report by Alkhaleej Today, Mosimane's new club initiated an approach to sign Nurković. But Chiefs shut down the rumour, saying no club had approached them to negotiate for his services.
Fans flooded social media with reaction to the Hunt's latest comments, with many saying he had thrown the team's management “under the bus”.
Some blamed Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung for the fiasco, while others suggested it was time for Nurković to go because even he can't save the club.
Gavin Hunt just brought Kaizer Chiefs FC management some unnecessary heat with that "Nurkovic has been fit to play for the past two weeks" statement and they won't like it...— Super_SoLo 💪 (@Fantastic_SoLo) December 10, 2020
Gavin Hunt threw Chiefs Management under the bus by telling Fans Nurkovic been fit for week. He is not a Yes man. That's why Hunt wouldn't last a week at the Big Institution. The structure would deal with him decisively.— PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) December 10, 2020
If Nurkovic is not happy at chiefs, they must release him. It'll be worthless to keep unhappy player in the the team, a player can't hold a team hostage courtesy of the situation team is going through. He knows exactly team is desperate need him more than ever.— Donn7 (@DonaldChauke18) December 10, 2020
I can't believe they @KaizerChiefs had nerves to lie to us. We need Nurkovic back. Bobby is ruining everything for us https://t.co/VxdYxzsEtp— S O D I Y E 🙌 (@VOOCY_4) December 10, 2020
I start to think there's big issues at Chiefs now,the problem is at office.— MOTHALANE 12 (@MOTHALANE) December 10, 2020
Coach Hunt want to play Nurković but issues that are happening there he can't play him.
Someone must tell us the truth
#nurkovic isn't saving anything. Kaizer Chiefs has been broken. 💔— E2 (@itu_thibile) December 9, 2020
I have asking myself some questions, when chiefs fans saying Nurkovic is the only hero that will save them, because he have to be a goalkeeper, defender, middlefielder and score goals at same time 😕😉 pic.twitter.com/eMxAXc3l7f— Dprayer Ninja 🗡🇿🇦 (@TsevasS) December 10, 2020