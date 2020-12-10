'They lied to us' - Chiefs fans fuming after Gavin Hunt's Samir Nurković bombshell

Social media is a mess after Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admitted that “injured” star striker Samir Nurković has been fit to play for two weeks, hinting at off-the-field issues.

Nurković was Chiefs' leading goal scorer last season and has been missed during Chiefs stuttered start to the 2020-2021 season so far. So fans were naturally excited when the club announced on Monday morning that he had returned to training.

“Samir Nurković returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow,” the club said in a statement on social media.

But the saga took an unexpected turn when Hunt admitted in an interview on Wednesday night that the striker had been fit “for about two weeks now”.

“Nurković has been fit for about two weeks now, but obviously there are other problems, so that must be sorted out. So I mean he could play, but let’s leave it for another day,” he told SuperSport.