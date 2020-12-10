Pelembe: I have some offers on the table

Elias Pelembe is in no rush to join a new team as he weighs up his options.

The former Bidvest Wits midfielder remains clubless after the sale of the Students to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at the end of last season.

Speaking to Sowetan from Mozambique yesterday, the 37-year-old revealed that there is interest in his services from several teams in SA and in his home country, where he is now based.

“I’m still looking for a team. I have some offers on the table but I’m still studying them,” Pelembe said. “I have two in the GladAfrica Championship, one in the DStv Premiership and a few [from] teams here in Mozambique, so I’m still checking which ones will fit me. Maybe before the end of next week I would have made a decision. I’m not in a hurry to get a team. I’m currently training alone to get fit. I have a gym at my house ... and I am in good shape.”

Despite age not being on his side, the skilful midfielder feels he can still play for another three years before he hangs up his soccer boots.

“I’m still feeling well. Maybe after two or three years, I will retire. People will still see the best out of me. I’m still the way I was. Even my shape, as I said, is OK.

“Everything is OK. I’m injury-free. The reason I’m delaying to join a new team is that I want to get a proper club where I will be happy and where I can play regularly.

“But as I said, next week I will know which team I’m joining. I want to take my time to make the right decision. I don’t want to rush things.”

He admitted, though, that it has been difficult for him since Wits sold their status, as he has been training on his own, with TTM showing no interest in retaining him.

“It's something which happens. It is part of life but there is nothing we can do. We like to do what we love, which is playing football.

“I was disappointed when they sold the status, especially how we found out from other people, not the club, but it happened. We just need to move on.”