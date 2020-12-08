Nurkovic's return a boost for struggling Chiefs

That Samir Nurkovic will finally return to training this week is good news for coach Gavin Hunt.

Hunt has bemoaned their poor finishing this season after scoring only three goals in the DStv Premiership. Nurkovic's absence was felt with Chiefs having endured a poor start in the campaign.

The Serbian striker went under the knife at the end of the previous season but he is likely to be back in the starting line-up before the end of the year.

Hunt will hope the 28-year-old gets his form back, which saw him net 13 goals in the previous campaign.

“Samir Nurkovic returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored, and further updates will follow,” the club announced yesterday.

Chiefs also announced that defender Reeve Frosler, who limped off against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final, was recovering well from his knee injury.

He is expected to remove his brace this week, with a return to training scheduled for next month.

Amakhosi are 13th on the log table with five points from five matches and will have a chance to move up should they win against Black Leopards at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Leopards also are looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Bloemfontein Celtic in their last match.

Coach Dylan Kerr said they would try to take the game away from Chiefs and refused to dwell much on their recent struggles.

“They qualified for CAF [Champions League first round], which will give them a boost. We have to go there and not be afraid of playing against Chiefs,” Kerr told Sowetan yesterday.

“Hopefully, we keep a clean-sheet and score one or two goals and come back to Limpopo very happy.

“If you go to a game thinking, well Chiefs are struggling, or we have won the game, you will be shocked. We have not looked at Chiefs records so far. We need to make sure that we look after ourselves, and we play the way we are supposed to play.”