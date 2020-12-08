Matsimela relieved to see Baroka cling on for win

After watching his team concede late goals in their past three matches, Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela could afford a smile as they avoided last-minute drama against Chippa United. The Limpopo giants collected the three points following their hard-fought come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Chilli Boys in the DStv Premiership at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend.

Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows stole a point from them in stoppage time, and provincial rivals Tshakhuma Tsha Mazivandila broke their hearts with a late additional-time winner in the Limpopo derby.

Sandile Mthethwa put the Port Elizabeth-based side ahead four minutes before the half-time break. But Evidence Makgopa and Richard Mbulu scored to help the home side bag the three points. They will take a break from the league action this week, and they will return on December 16 against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium.

"After the drama of the past three games, I waited until the referee blew the final whistle before I could celebrate. I was relieved that we protected our lead until the end of the match. We suffered heartbreak in the past couple of games before the Chippa game. I celebrated like a child because we did not lose concentration and drop the points again," said Matsimela.

Bakgaga are third on the log standings, with 11 points from six games and trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by three points. They have scored nine goals and conceded six goals. "We are scoring goals, but we have to keep it tight at the back. We can score against anyone in the league. The confidence is high, and the players can take on any team and beat them."

Matsimela said their objective of finishing in the top 8 was on track and wanted to collect as many points as they could in the first round. "It's tough to win games in the second round. The earlier, the better for us."