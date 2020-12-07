Soccer

Coach to use break to tighten backline

Leaky defence concerns CT City coach Riekerink

By Charles Baloyi - 07 December 2020 - 08:48
Abbubaker Mobara of Cape Town City is challenged by Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town City coach Jan Riekerink will use the break from the DStv Premiership to work on his team’s leaky defence. 

The Cape outfit have found the back of the net on nine occasions this season but have conceded eight goals. 

Riekerink’s charges drew 2-2 with Orlando Pirates in an entertaining league game at the Danie Craven Stadium at the weekend. They took the lead twice when Mduduzi Mdantsane and Abbubaker Mobara scored on either side of half-time. But the visitors came back from behind twice when Vincent Pule scored two goals.

The Mother City-based side have kept one clean sheet in six matches. The Dutch coach was happy to take a hard-earned point against one of the teams tipped to win the league title this season.

“We played well in the first half but lacked the killer instinct when we had the opportunity to do that. We fought to gain the point in a difficult game. I am happy to take a point,” said Riekerink.

He got a yellow card for kicking a water bottle onto the field in frustration, but he said it was a normal thing as he wanted his boys to defend well when they were ahead on the scoreboard.

The defense got exposed but lanky Dutch goalie Peter Leeuwenburgh came to their rescue when he pulled off great saves, helping them collect the point.

“I kicked the water bottle because we defended poorly. It has nothing to do with the referee,” said Riekerink.

He said he was looking forward to the mini-break as it would give him time to work on the defence and to work with players that did not play against Pirates.

“We have a friendly game for the players that did not get the opportunity to play. We also have a lot to work on and focus on the defence,” said Riekerink.

