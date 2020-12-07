Draw disappoints Dlamini but Amazulu is on track, he says

AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini feels it is just a matter of time before they turn the corner in the DStv Premiership.

After the new owners went on a signing spree to strengthen the squad with quality players, Usuthu have registered only one win in six matches, with two defeats and three draws.

Following their 1-1 draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday, Dlamini believes they on the right track and will start getting victories soon.

“For me, it is two points lost, to be honest, and with due respect for the opponents, if you look at the game we played, we played well,” Dlamini told AmaZulu media department.

“Difficult [to play] in these conditions, and we got clear scoring chances, and we didn’t score. So I’m disappointed. We came back with a point away, but we keep losing these points not because the opposition is better than us but because we are letting ourselves down.

“I’m disappointed, but we have to look forward to the next match. It shows that there is something good which we are doing to be creating so many scoring chances each game we play.”

Dlamini was also pleased with the performance of goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, who made his debut for the club against TTM.

“Mothwa helped us a lot. He played very well. He dealt with the aerial ball very well and he made a couple of saves from the half chances they created,” Dlamini said.

“If the keeper is keeping you in the game, we have to score. If you get a game like this where you have chances to win it, you have to do it.”

Meanwhile, TTM coach Joel Masutha was disappointed with the results as he feels they should have won the match at home.

“We controlled the match. AmaZulu only got only one quality cross where we didn’t press the ball, and they scored the goal,” Masutha said.

“We created a lot of chances, but we have to work on finishing. You can’t create opportunities like that and you don’t punish the opponent.

“Chances were there to win the game, but I can’t fault the boys. They played very well.”

In another match on Saturday, Golden Arrows played to a 1-1 draw against Swallows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.