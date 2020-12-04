TTM players back at work, ready for AmaZulu

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) players seem to have put their differences with the management aside as they focus on doing well against AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership match at Thohoyandou Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

Earlier in the week, TTM players staged a protest over unpaid salaries, but they have returned to training on time to prepare for the Usuthu match.

Coach Joel Masutha refused to dwell on what happened this week and said his players are ready to battle with Usuthu tomorrow, echoing club chair Masala Mulaudzi's stance that everything was fine.

“The players are not affected at all. If you come and watch our training, you could see the guys are focused. They are training with smiles,” Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.

“They are looking forward to fighting against a good team like AmaZulu and hopefully we are going to get the maximum points that we need.”

Masutha, however, is expecting a tough match against an AmaZulu side who have strengthened their team with quality players. “AmaZulu have made good signings but also there is continuity in their team,” Masutha said. “They are trying to integrate the new players with the guys who have been there, who are also quality.

“They have been scoring goals so we will have our hands full but at the same time, we are playing at home. We need to collect maximum points because in three games at home, we managed to get a draw, a win and lose. Now we need more wins.

“We know it is going to be tough. AmaZulu are dangerous, also in set pieces and also have good tactical players like Luvuyo Memela.”

AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini is equally wary of TTM. “They have assembled a strong squad and they showed in their previous games that they are a difficult side to play against,” Dlamini said.