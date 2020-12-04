Kaizer Chiefs’ Champions League game moved to Saturday – if Bamenda arrive

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have approved Kaizer Chiefs’ proposal to have the second leg of their Champions League preliminary round tie against Cameroonian club PWD Bamenda played at 6pm on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

The match was initially scheduled to kick off at the same time on Friday but Bamenda had sent a request to Caf asking that they postpone the match to Sunday – a date that Chiefs were not comfortable with.

“Caf have approved our proposal to play the match on Saturday 05 December 2020. We await the team’s [Bamenda’s] arrival. Kickoff is set for 18:00‚” Chiefs posted on their official twitter account on Friday morning.

Defender Eric Mathoho’s goal gave Chiefs a 1-0 lead in the first leg played in Cameroon on Sunday.

Chiefs arrived back in the country on Tuesday and Gavin Hunt’s team were busy preparing to finish the job on Friday. However the SA Football Association (Safa) informed Amakhosi via their competitions official and general manager Mlungisi Ncame that Caf had forwarded to them Bamenda’s request for a postponement.

“It’s Chiefs home match and it’s Chiefs who should deal with all enquiries about Bamenda’s request‚” Ncame had told TimesLive on Thursday.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa told Timeslive on Thursday that they the club had responded to Caf and told them “Chiefs can only play the match on Saturday‚ 5 December”.

Apparently Bamenda‚ who were yet to arrive in the country on Friday morning‚ would have preferred to play the game on Sunday – exactly seven days after the first leg.

The winner of the Chiefs/Bamenda game will meet Angola’s Primeira de Agosto in the two legs of the first round – the stage before the group phase – scheduled for the end of December and beginning of January.