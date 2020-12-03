The rise and fall of Mahlambi

It has been the case of so much promise and hype, yet little delivered for Phakamani Mahlambi.

Hailed as “the next Benni McCarthy” when he burst on the scene five years ago, Mahlambi this week found himself shipped out by Mamelodi Sundowns to AmaZulu, a sign of a career dangerously going on the wane for the 23-year-old who not so long ago attracted the attentions of Al Ahly. Three years ago, Mahlambi earned a lucrative move to Africa's most successful side, who forked out about R20m to get him.

Today, Mahlambi finds himself on a season-long loan at AmaZulu from Sundowns. While the player said in a press conference this week that he moved solely to get more game time, it is known the Brazilians' patience with him was wearing thin amid growing competition after 13 new arrivals this season. Leaving a table-topping, ambitious team who've just won a treble cannot be seen as progression.

The Brazilians reportedly paid about R13m to lure Mahlambi back from Al Ahly, where he lasted a mere 11 months. Mahlambi played a minimal role in Ahly’s 2017/18 league triumph, playing 15 games with one goal and five assists.

How nice and historic would it have been for the lad from Louwsburg in KwaZulu-Natal to win the Champions League with coach Pitso Mosimane at the Red Devils? That would have been amazing for SA, but Mahlambi couldn’t see out his four-year deal in Cairo, hence he missed the opportunity to make history alongside Mosimane, who led Ahly to a ninth CAF Champions League title last weekend.