Watch SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates on your phone

The newly rebranded DStv Diski Challenge kicks off this weekend at Shoshvangu, with SuperSport United tackling Pirates in this community showcase. The two squads are now tied on the PSL table, so the battle should be ferocious. Watch United vs Pirates on your phone with the Showmax app.

What is Showmax Pro?





Showmax has movies, series and children stuff. Showmax Pro takes it to another level, with music channels, news, and live sports from SuperSport. In SA, this includes all the Premier League, UEFA, La Liga, Serie A and DStv PSL games, and more.

Showmax Pro starts at R225 per month.

How to get Showmax Pro





Existing Showmax subscribers:

Sign in at www.showmax.com or open your Showmax app. From the main profile, go to My Account > Manage Subscription. Select Showmax Pro (mobile or standard). Start watching live sport .

New Showmax subscribers:

Sign up at www.showmax.com or download the Showmax app for phone, tablet or smart TV. Choose Showmax Pro to access live sports, live news and music channels. Start watching.

If you already have the Showmax app, remember to update it to the latest version before the big weekend. That way, when game-time arrives, all you have to do is press “Play”.

Worried about data?





If you don’t have access to Wi-Fi, stream Showmax with data bundles from Telkom, Vodacom or MTN. To use save data, go into Settings > Preferences in the app and choose the lowest Bandwidth Capping option so you use less data when you stream. The Minimum setting uses just 100MB per hour.

This article was paid for by Showmax Pro