Chippa United striker Augustine Kwem said the signing of Cameroonian Bienvenu Eva Nga has created competitive spirit in the team.

Kwem had a successful debut season in the PSL, netting eight goals across all competitions.

The 23-year-old striker joined the Chilli Boys from ABC Motsepe League side Sibanye FC on a one-year deal in July 2019.

Read the full story at HeraldLIVE