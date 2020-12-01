'It’s the biggest achievement in our lifetime': Bafana coach Ntseki hails Mosimane's triumph

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has paid homage to Pitso Mosimane after the revered mentor led Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League title a few days ago.

Mosimane conquered the continent on Friday night with a technical team dominated by his SA compatriots — assistant coach Cavin Johnson, fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba — and Ntseki said the milestone would bring a lot of respect to the local coaching fraternity.

It was the second Champions League winners' medal for Mosimane after he led former club Mamelodi Sundowns to the same title in 2016.

“Firstly, congratulations to coach Pitso, his technical team and all the South Africans that have joined him in Egypt on his success story of winning the league, and now winning the Champions League,” said Ntseki.

“I think we’re very proud South Africans now that we have one of us having won the Champions League for the second time in two different countries, and with two different teams.

“I think it’s a huge milestone. It’s a journey that started years ago with SuperSport United with so much achievement.

“I think at times we tend to forget that your success begins when you start working towards it.

“I think with coach Pitso having empowered himself with the necessary tools, doing coaching courses, gaining experience and working with experienced coaches in the past and establishing himself as one of the best in the country and now on the continent, we can always adore him and wish him all the best of luck.”