WATCH | Cavin Johnson too cool to jive as Pitso’s staff boogie in Ahly change room

Pitso Mosimane and his technical staff got down and boogied in the Al Ahly change room shortly after steering the continental giants to a ninth Caf Champions League title with Friday night’s 2-1 win in the final against bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek.

YouTube videos gave an insight into the post-match celebrations in the change rooms of Cairo International Stadium.

As for assistant-coach Cavin Johnson — seated in the rear in the video seemingly checking messages on his phone — the ex-AmaZulu and Platinum Stars coach was just too cool to even jive, preferring to savour a quiet moment sporting his characteristic cheeky grin. Kudos.