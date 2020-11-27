Sundowns: Gaston Sirino may be bringing the club into disrepute

Mamelodi Sundowns have slammed star Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino for bringing the club into disrepute with his public utterances about his desire to leave the club.

Sirino was this week quoted by Soccer Laduma where he spoke about his intention to leave the Brazilians but Sundowns senior official Yogesh Singh said the club is disappointed with the way the player conducted himself.

The 29-year-old Sirino, who has been one of the influential players for the Brazilians over the past few seasons, has been heavily linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly to be reunited with coach Pitso Mosimane.

“We are disappointed with the manner in which Gaston has conducted himself by going to the media,” said Singh, who suggested that Sirino may be punished.

“We don’t think that he is doing this thing on his own. He is being coached by outside forces who are messing up his mind.

“Rules in the club apply to every single player, they are clearly stated in the player's contract. Making negative statements in the media that could bring the club into disrepute will never be tolerated and consequences will follow.”