Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Matthew Booth has said that victory for Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane in the Caf Champions League final in Egypt on night will be momentous for him and the country.

Ex-Downs coach Mosimane and Al Ahly take on their bitter rivals Zamalek at Cairo International Stadium in this one-legged final where the two Egyptian giants will be meeting at this stage of the competition for the first time.

Booth‚ who was part of the Sundowns team that lost to Al Ahly in the Champions League final in 2001‚ said South Africans will be immensely proud if Mosimane gets his second Champions League trophy.

“I think it’s going to be a huge feather in his cap and the South African football public will be proud if it happens‚” said Booth‚ who was speaking at the Russian Embassy in Pretoria on Thursday where South African players who played in Russia were celebrated.

“Even if it doesn’t happen‚ I think we will still be proud of what he has achieved and not only him but the team that he took over. South African fans have taken to clubs that our players are transferred to and the same can be said with South African fans who have migrated to Al Ahly.