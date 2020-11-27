Adios Diego – South Africa loved you too

If Diego Maradona lived his life in heaven and hell, his split personality was every bit on view as the tour de force of the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

In 2010 Argentina’s coach, who died on Monday aged 60, sprouted brash, often just plain mad statements, made extraordinary demands on the team accommodation and imparted of his passion, warmth and humanity.

The 1986 World Cup-winner, 1990 finalist and Barcelona and Napoli superstar supported the African World Cup wholeheartedly from long before its June 11 kickoff when many globally, including his grudgingly admired nemesis for the tag of greatest-ever player, Pele, expressed doubts.

So, while he did not come into contact much publicly with South Africans in the rarefied air of Fifa’s cordoned-off existence for players and officials that is the space between team hotel, team bus, team training ground and match venue, the country hung on Maradona’s every word and action.

And what words and actions. Maradona had never made it to South Africa as a player, but what a tornado of unfiltered, unapologetic immediacy as a coach with his utterances. He guided the team including his natural successor and one of the two best players in the world, Lionel Messi, to an ultimately tame quarterfinal exit, but was one of the stars of the greatest show on earth.

Maradona’s reported demands of his team hotel at Argentina’s base at Pretoria’s High Performance Centre were extraordinary. They were reflective of a personality who in his superstardom, including years of notorious drug abuse of epic proportions, had become far removed from the kid from the slums of Buenos Aires who signed for Boca Juniors in 1981.

Builders had to be brought in for renovations costing R15,000, including adding a second bathroom in his room. The two bathrooms included two state-of-the-art bidet toilets, valued then at over R3,000 each, which included a “heated seat, a warm air blow-dryer and front and rear bidet wands”, the Daily Mail reported.

Other requests, the UK paper said, included “a demand for rooms to be painted white”, “10 hot dishes to be served every day”, that “ice cream be available at all times” and a “South African braai at least once every three days”.

Maradona’s actions were at times as outrageous. In trainings he had players on the side who lost practise matches line up in the goalmouth and the winning side pelt them with shots.