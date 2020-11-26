Ngcobo credits veterans for his meteoric rise at Moroka Swallows

"It's still difficult to say I've reached the level of form I want, but I am gradually getting there. Playing with players like Cheese [Mokoena] and Vuyo, who've been around, motivates me," said the soft spoken Ngcobo.

"Cheese and Vuyo have assisted me a lot. They're sharing the experience they have with me. They always inspire me, telling me to work even harder."

"Roadblock", as Ngcobo is affectionately known in football, has vowed to keep level-headed amid pouring plaudits and growing status in the league. The lad from Umlazi, Durban, has featured in all five of Swallows' games this season, netting an impressive two goals in the process.

"I am happy that there are people who think I've been doing well. But I won't make a big deal out of that. I need to be calm and humble... always. Knowing that the way I play motivates some people makes me feel good, but I know I must not get too ahead of myself."

Ngcobo is a tenacious and physically strong defender, who excels in the air, and is widely admired for his heavy marking of opponents, as well as his hard-tackling style of play. The Swallows man is also highly- regarded for his positioning and rare ability to read the game.