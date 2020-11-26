Maritzburg set to unveil Ernst Middendorp today

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has admitted he’s keen to appoint Ernst Middendorp as Eric Tinkler’s successor provided the German is available.

Perhaps an indication he’s eyeing the Maritzburg job, Middendorp is believed to have resigned from his coaching post at Ethiopian side St Georgia, a club he joined a month after being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs in September.

Speaking exclusively to Sowetan yesterday, Kadodia didn’t hide he’d like to hire Middendorp again. Should the 62-year-old mentor end up at the Team of Choice, it’d be his third stint at the club. Middendorp’s maiden spell at Maritzburg was between 2009 and 2011, while his second was between 2012 and 2013.

“If he’s available, I would be keen to offer him the job. But let’s see if he wants to work for Maritzburg. Ernst hasn’t come to SA yet. I need to have an interview with him first, see whether he wants the job or not,’’ said Kadodia.