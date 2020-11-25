SuperSport's Sipho Mbule thrilled to be back in action

SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule is delighted to be back in the team after some weeks on the sidelines. The 22-year-old played a full 90 minutes in his first game of the season in the DStv Premiership defeat against Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

He made an assist for Teboho Mokoena’s opening goal and earned his coach Kaitano Tembo’s praises after the game. He hopes to get another chance to play in the next league game away to Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (8pm). The former Harmony academy product has recovered from a knee injury, and said it was the most frustrating time of his career. He missed the MTN8 campaign and three league games.

“I got upset that I missed six matches as a result of my knee injury. It was a frustrating moment for my family, but I am delighted to be back in the team. The feeling of playing 90 minutes again was indescribable. I enjoyed myself in the field of play and did not want the game to come to an end. I want to repay the faith the coach has shown in me by putting in great performances every time I get a chance to play. The coach told me that I can play the whole game and still do well, and I want to make sure that I work hard,” said Mbule, who joined the club in 2017.

The next game against a coachless and winless Team of Choice would not be easy for the three-time league champions.

“We don’t want to lose two games in a row, and I don’t think that they want to lose five games in a row. It was painful to lose in the last minutes against Pirates, and we want to bounce back to our winning ways,” Mbule said.

He said he wanted to help the Tshwane side win the league title this season. “We have a talented squad and can win the league this season. I will be happy if I score five goals from the midfield,” he added.

Fixtures

Today: Celtic v Leopards, Dr. Molemela Stadium (7.30pm)

Friday: Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala Stadium (8pm)

Saturday: Pirates v Baroka, Orlando Stadium (3.30pm); TS Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (3.30pm); Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Loftus Versfeld, (6pm); AmaZulu v Cape Town City, Kings Park Stadium, (8.15pm)

Sunday: Chippa v Tshakhuma, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, (3.30pm)