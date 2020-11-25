Seriously! Fans debate whether Middendorp must return to Chiefs and Hunt must go

In a stunning turn of events‚ a section of the Kaizer Chiefs fans are calling for the dismissal of coach Gavin Hunt and the reinstatement of Ernst Middendorp.

This startling demand comes as the club continues to stutter out of the blocks in the DStv Premiership since the start of the season.

Hunt is under increasing pressure after Amakhosi dished out a below par performance in their 1-0 loss to Swallows FC on Tuesday night at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto‚ which has the struggling club in the bottom half of the table.