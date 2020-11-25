Soccer

Seriously! Fans debate whether Middendorp must return to Chiefs and Hunt must go

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 25 November 2020 - 13:29
Gavin Hunt and his technical team at Kaizer Chiefs are facing a mammoth task to return the club to its glory days. Even under the current circumstances, the Amakhosi fans still demand silverware.
In a stunning turn of events‚ a section of the Kaizer Chiefs fans are calling for the dismissal of coach Gavin Hunt and the reinstatement of Ernst Middendorp.

This startling demand comes as the club continues to stutter out of the blocks in the DStv Premiership since the start of the season.

Hunt is under increasing pressure after Amakhosi dished out a below par performance in their 1-0 loss to Swallows FC on Tuesday night at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto‚ which has the struggling club in the bottom half of the table.

With five matches played this season‚ Chiefs only have five points to show for their trouble after two losses‚ two draws and one win.

They have managed to find the back of the net three times and conceded six.

On Tuesday night Middendorp resigned as head coach of Ethiopian giants Saint George SC just one month into his three-year contract and he is likely to end up at Maritzburg United.

The Pietermaritzburg side are without a coach after they fired Eric Tinkler a few days ago on Monday.

It doesn’t get any easier for Chiefs as they have a long trip to Cameroon to take on little-known PWD Bamenda in the preliminary stage of the Caf Champions League at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium on Sunday.

