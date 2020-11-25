Dylan Kerr wants to build momentum with trip to Celtic

After registering their first victory in the DStv Premiership this season, Black Leopards are aiming for successive wins when they visit Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Petrus Rantlai Molemela Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

But to achieve that, they will need to play well again, coach Dylan Kerr warned after he watched Lidoda Duvha edge Maritzburg United 1-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

“Look, at the end of the day, it was good to get results at the weekend. Celtic need a result not just to kick-start their league season but also to put in a good sense of mind for the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers this weekend,” Kerr told Sowetan yesterday.

“It is going to be tough. It is always tough when you go to Bloemfontein. Fortunately for us, they got no supporters to support them.

“We know their strength, and we need to stop that. Hopefully, we keep the ball better and create enough chances as we did against Maritzburg, where we could have scored five goals or more.”

Kerr added that they planned to try and get a point away in every match while making sure they win all their home matches if they are to have a good campaign.

“When I eventually came here, I said to the players that the past three games are history. You can’t change those results,” Kerr said. “So our league kicked off against Maritzburg.

“Wherever you go in this league it is always tough, so you can’t think, 'well we are from the back of one good result', you want to win two [in a row]. You have to go out there and play the right way and make sure that we do the right things.”

The coach will be putting his trust in striker Rodney Ramagalela, who scored against Maritzburg in what was his first match since he returned to the club.

Despite reaching the MTN8 final, Celtic have been struggling in the league, with one point from four matches, and will need to start getting points now.