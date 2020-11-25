How Chiefs helped fine-tune Nange for Stellies

Stellenbosch new signing Phathutshedzo Nange feels it is just a matter of time before he gets back to his best form with the team.

The 28-year-old made his debut for Stellies in their 2-0 victory over Chippa United on Saturday, where he played the entire match.

Even though he was happy with his performance after playing a role in the club's second goal, Nange believes that training with Kaizer Chiefs before joining Stellenbosch helped his fitness level.

He trained with Chiefs for weeks with the hope of joining them, but after they failed to overturn their transfer ban appeal with the Court of arbitration for sport (CAS), Nange was let go by the club.

“I’m quite happy to have joined Stellenbosch. It has been a while since I last played a match, and I’m happy to be back on the field again,” Nange told Sowetan yesterday.

“The last game for Stellenbosch, I played 90 minutes, and the fitness is getting there, with more game time I will get there. Now I am starting to get game time, and I will get there.“

Training with Chiefs gave me a platform, that’s why it was easy for me to play for 90 minutes in my first game for Stellenbosch.”

The former Black Leopards and Wits midfielder signed a one-year-deal with Stellies and said his decision to join them was a conversation he had with coach Steve Barker before.

Swallows were also keen to have his signature, but he opted for Cape Town and revealed what Barker told him to convince him to join the club.

“I also wanted to be this side, and I am happy. That’s the most important thing. I spoke to Steve Barker and he showed me what he wants at the team out of me alone,” Nange said.

“What they are building is what also made me join them because I want to be part of it. That’s what made me come to this club.

“The plan now is to do what the team wants to achieve, that’s more important than what I want to achieve or individual goals. It is to do well as a team, hard individually, improve where I need to improve as a player.

“I’m looking forward to this challenge because we need to make sure that we do well as a team and I do well as a player. That’s the most important thing I’m looking forward to.”