Swallows excited to play first Soweto derby in five years

With their last competitive meeting dating as far back to March 2015, traditional foes Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs will reignite classical rivalry at Dobsonville Stadium this evening (7.30pm).

The two Soweto clubs are known nemesis. However, their well-documented rivalry was halted when Swallows slumped all the way down to the fourth-tier of SA football after successive relegations from the top-flight, GladAfrica Championship and the ABC Motsepe League.

It’s Swallows’ first season back in the Premiership since their demotion in 2015. The club’s skipper, Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena, has illustrated the importance of winning their first derby since returning to the elite league.

“We just have to embrace the moment and make our mark. A victory would make our supporters happy since they’d been longing for the team to be back in the big league. To win the first derby upon our return to the top-flight would be a great success,’’ Mokoena told Sowetan yesterday.

“The rivalry [between Swallows and Chiefs] goes back a long way. We have to add to it by making sure that we win, especially because we’re playing at home.’’