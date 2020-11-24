Mngqithi warns title rivals Sundowns could fire 70 points again

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says their MTN8 exit spurred them into their best Premiership start in seven years.

The league champions are unbeaten in four matches and emerged as the early season favourites to reclaim the DStv Premiership title.

The Tshwane giants got booted out of the first domestic cup competition of the season by Bloemfontein Celtic in October. But Mngqithi said that defeat against the Free State-based side propelled them to prove a point and find themselves at the top of the log with 10 points. The 2016 CAF Champions League winners beat AmaZulu 4-3 at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

“We played well but there were stupid moments that nearly gifted the opposition the points. We made schoolboy errors from the first goal to the penalty but we hung in there and got the win. It is not nice to concede three goals. I am not happy with that and will demand an improvement in the next game,” warned Mngqithi.

Stellenbosch are next in the firing line as they visit the slaughterhouse in the capital on Saturday (6pm). The match got rescheduled from tomorrow due to Sundowns having a bye in the CAF Champions League.