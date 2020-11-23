Zinnbauer feels Bucs on right track after another key win

Following four successive victories this season, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes they are now firmly on the right track after a sloppy start where they drew two of their opening matches.

Pirates edged SuperSport United 2-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday with goals from Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa to give them all the points.

But what impressed Zinnbauer the most is the way they managed to come back after being down early in the match through Teboho Mokoena’s goal.

The Buccaneers equalised through Lepasa from the spot-kick in the second half before Mabaso scored the winner.

“Yes, we are on the right track. Last season nobody had belief in us, and we came back to finish third,” Zinnbauer said.

“Now four games in a row, yes I’m happy about it, but we have a lot of matches ahead. We are now preparing for our next game, and we have Baroka [on Wednesday at Orlando Stadium], who are doing well, and it is always difficult to play against them."

The German mentor, however, cautioned against complacency and said that they still had a lot of work to do.

“It’s a long season for us, and we don’t speak about places. It is too early to speak about positions,” Zinnbauer warned.

“What is important for me is we have our next game against Baroka and the focus shifts to that match.

“We know everyone associated with the club is hungry for titles, but we are not the only one. This is the fight from other clubs in the league, and we have to improve the squad for the future.

“We will fight for the titles, but it is not easy. We will do our best to make sure we win the titles.”