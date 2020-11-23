Hunt slams ref after 'dubious penalty' helps Arrows get a draw

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt thinks referee Olani Kwinda made a mistake to award Golden Arrows a penalty in their 2-2 DStv Premiership stalemate at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Siboniso Conco converted from the spot to give the hosts the lead just a minute before the hour-mark after Kwinda had adjudged Willard Katsande to have fouled Zolani Nkombelo inside the box.

Leonardo Castro netted a brace that looked to have won Chiefs the game, until substitute Nduduzo Sibiya scored Arrows’ second to make it 2-2, with 20 minutes left from regulation time.

Hunt couldn’t hold back, lambasting whistle-man Kwinda for giving the home side the penalty.

“I don’t think it was a penalty. I think it was a really poor decision. Maybe they [Arrows] got little bit of penalties last year and they can be given against us [this season],’’ said Hunt.

“I am very disappointed with a 2-2 draw. We had the game in control…we missed so many opportunities. You can see why we haven’t scored in seven games…the chances we missed one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the first-half could have been three or four goals.’’

The four-time championship-winning trainer also reserved mild praise for his brace hero Castro. Nevertheless, Hunt emphasised that, at 31, the Colombian-born striker would be used sparingly going forward.

“Castro scored two, I thought he worked hard…he could have had five today, he missed two, three chances in the first-half. I am happy for him. He works hard but obviously he’s at the age now where he can’t play…he’s not going to go the whole 90 minutes,’’ Hunt said of Castro.

The Amakhosi mentor is also hopeful he can nurture midfielder Darrel Macheke after giving him his debut on Saturday. The MultiChoice Diski Challenge graduate replaced Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the 82nd minute.

Chiefs have since switched their concentration to their next game against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Fixtures (all 7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Swallows v Chiefs, Dobsonvile

Wednesday: Celtic v Leopards, Dr Molemela Stadium; Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Loftus; Pirates v Baroka, Orlando