Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, 33, dies in KZN crash

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca, who had recently been released to play for AmaZulu, has been killed in a vehicle accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A traffic officer, not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed the news.

"It happened near Fairbreeze on the N2. A woman had been driving a white BMW. The male passenger was flung from the vehicle and was pronounced dead upon arrival of paramedics. The driver is currently in a critical condition and was transported to hospital."

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: "It is alleged that this morning at 05:00, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini. A 33-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS."

The crash occurred early on Monday.