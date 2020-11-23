Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, 33, dies in KZN crash
Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca, who had recently been released to play for AmaZulu, has been killed in a vehicle accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
A traffic officer, not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed the news.
"It happened near Fairbreeze on the N2. A woman had been driving a white BMW. The male passenger was flung from the vehicle and was pronounced dead upon arrival of paramedics. The driver is currently in a critical condition and was transported to hospital."
Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: "It is alleged that this morning at 05:00, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini. A 33-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS."
The crash occurred early on Monday.
It is understood the vehicle had been travelling southbound towards Durban when the driver lost control of and veered down a steep embankment.
AmaZulu spokesperson Brilliant Mkhantini said he was yet to confirm details of the incident.
AmaZulu team manager Qeda Dlamini also said they cannot confirm anything at this stage.
“There is nothing I can confirm at this stage if anything is confirmed we will release a statement,” Dlamini told Sowetanlive.
His agent Mike Makaab could not be reached for comment.
This is a developing story.
Tributes are pouring in for the 33-year-old:
Anele Ngcongca has passed away in car accident. #RIPAnele— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) November 23, 2020
3 times a Premiership Winner in SA
Belgium League Winner
CAF Super Cup Winner
Over 50 caps for Bafana Bafana
The loss to South African Football is immeasurable
To his family, friends @Masandawana
My deepest Condolences pic.twitter.com/Yo6JZKUqAw
Absolutely tragic news that former Genk, Sundowns and #Bafana defender, Anele Ngcongca, has passed away after a car accident in the early hours of this morning... Devastating.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 23, 2020
Another South African footballer taken too soon on the roads. A depressingly regular occurrence. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ngjaaDX5nZ
