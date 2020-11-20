Shitolo reckons Chiefs are there for the taking

Kaizer Chiefs will be searching for their second victory in the DStv Premiership this season when they visit Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

Amakhosi have endured a difficult start to the new season with one victory, a draw and defeat in their opening three matches of the new campaign.

They also lost in the MTN8 semifinal to Orlando Pirates recently and would want to make amends for that by doing well in the league.

Arrows defender Gladwin Shitolo said they won't read too much into Chiefs' recent slump as they want to continue with their unbeaten start to the season, having recorded one win and two draws.

“What I can say is, [it is] just like any other game. We want to win because we want to stay in the top five, and we will give Chiefs the respect they deserve,” Shitolo told Sowetan yesterday.