Arrows defender believes Amakhosi's combination play is their weakness
Shitolo reckons Chiefs are there for the taking
Kaizer Chiefs will be searching for their second victory in the DStv Premiership this season when they visit Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
Amakhosi have endured a difficult start to the new season with one victory, a draw and defeat in their opening three matches of the new campaign.
They also lost in the MTN8 semifinal to Orlando Pirates recently and would want to make amends for that by doing well in the league.
Arrows defender Gladwin Shitolo said they won't read too much into Chiefs' recent slump as they want to continue with their unbeaten start to the season, having recorded one win and two draws.
“What I can say is, [it is] just like any other game. We want to win because we want to stay in the top five, and we will give Chiefs the respect they deserve,” Shitolo told Sowetan yesterday.
“They have good players who are still committed to the club, but we are preparing like any other game. We don’t care how they are playing or how they played against Pirates, we are giving them the same respect we were giving them last season. We want to win only.”
Shitolo, however, warned that Chiefs are capable of turning it around any time and said they will do their best to make sure it isn't at their expense.
“What we saw is that the combination play is not strong. If we attack more, we can get a chance of scoring. What we need to do is to make sure that they don’t score against us, but we need to score,” Shitolo said.
“They are not united as a team, something we have picked up. Chiefs are a good side, it is just that they are not yet united. They don’t have the right combinations, so we need to capitalise on that because once they can get it right, there will be trouble.
“What we need to make sure is they don’t turn [things around] at our expense.”
