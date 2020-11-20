Players pay price for lockdown inaction with strange injuries

Since football returned after a long coronavirus-induced break, many players have been sustaining a host of bizarre injuries, without being challenged by an opponent.

Such injuries led to eight Bafana Bafana players withdrawing from the squad that faced São Tomé and Príncipe in back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the Fifa week.

SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler, Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City's Abbubaker Mobara headlined the long list of players who had to miss Bafana’s outings after suffering strange muscle injuries.

Orlando Pirates ace Thembinkosi Lorch incurred similar agony. Lorch, who will be out for up to five weeks, twisted his knee unmarked in their 1-0 win against Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this month. The 27-year-old has undergone surgery.

Utility Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler got injured without being touched by any player in their MTN8 semifinal second leg against Pirates two weeks ago. A few days later, Amakhosi confirmed Frosler would be sidelined for eight weeks after an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan revealed the seriousness of his injury.