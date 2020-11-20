Lack of common sense in Premier League scheduling, says Lampard

London - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has called on the Premier League to scrap early kick offs on Saturdays to protect player welfare amid a congested schedule.

His side visit Newcastle United in the early lunch-time slot tomorrow and Lampard is concerned with the lack of preparation time afforded to his players, many of whom were only returning from international duty later on Thursday.

"It's not the best. When you look at the scheduling it is a common sense factor. That 12.30pm slot, how often does it need to be there," Lampard told reporters.

"It's absolutely not the optimum way to have players preparing for a Premier League game. You want the best of the brand. I want us to play to our best but it is very difficult circumstances.

"The injuries are going up across the Premier League. Change the time, it is not that difficult. We have to continue to look at the best way to change it."

Lampard also urged the Premier League to rethink its stance on limiting clubs to making only three substitutions per match.