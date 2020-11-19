Soccer

The two teams yet to register a point this season

Leopards vow to claw Maritzburg

By Neville Khoza - 19 November 2020 - 08:33
Neville Khoza Journalist
Pentjie Zulu of Black Leopards will build a wall of defence against Maritzburg.
Pentjie Zulu of Black Leopards will build a wall of defence against Maritzburg.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Black Leopards defender Pentjie Zulu has made a bold statement, saying there is no way Maritzburg United will beat them at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

The two teams will be looking to record their first points of the season when they meet in the DStv Premiership after losing their opening three matches.

Zulu believes the weather conditions will count against Maritzburg and that they will use that to their advantage.

 “What I can tell you is that we are in the right frame of mind now. We are going to win because everyone in training is pushing. There is no way Maritzburg can beat us at home. They also know that they won’t beat us,” Zulu told Sowetan yesterday.

“They won’t beat us, that I can promise. We are going to win the match on Saturday. We told ourselves that we can't lose four matches in a row, that will never happen. Even if we were playing away in Pietermaritzburg, those people were never going to beat us.

Leopards hope familiar face Kerr can turn their fortunes around

Without putting much pressure on him, Black Leopards expect new coach Dylan Kerr to hit the ground running as he takes over at the club.
Sport
1 day ago

“We are playing at home now. Thohoyandou is our slaughterhouse, and it is hot there, and they won’t cope with those conditions.”

With new coach Dylan Kerr now in charge, having returned to the team to replace Patrick Aussems, who left this week, the 30-year-old believes they would not take long to adjust to his philosophy as he coached them before.

“The fact that he was coaching us before at Leopards ... we are used to him and he knows us hence I say Maritzburg will never beat us,” Zulu said.

“The coach told us we must continue where we ended with him and we must play without fear because when we are free, we play our normal football.

“Everything is fine ahead of the match on Saturday, and we are looking forward to our match. The guys are now motivated and we are all looking forward to it.”

Both teams will be desperate to avoid another defeat after losing all their opening matches.

Stellies hoping to get first win of season against Chippa

Even though they are yet to win a match in the DStv Premiership this season, Stellenbosch want to turn the Danie Craven Stadium into their fortress.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X