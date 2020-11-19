Leopards vow to claw Maritzburg

Black Leopards defender Pentjie Zulu has made a bold statement, saying there is no way Maritzburg United will beat them at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

The two teams will be looking to record their first points of the season when they meet in the DStv Premiership after losing their opening three matches.

Zulu believes the weather conditions will count against Maritzburg and that they will use that to their advantage.

“What I can tell you is that we are in the right frame of mind now. We are going to win because everyone in training is pushing. There is no way Maritzburg can beat us at home. They also know that they won’t beat us,” Zulu told Sowetan yesterday.

“They won’t beat us, that I can promise. We are going to win the match on Saturday. We told ourselves that we can't lose four matches in a row, that will never happen. Even if we were playing away in Pietermaritzburg, those people were never going to beat us.