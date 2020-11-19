Arrows plan to pierce wounded chiefs

Golden Arrows are planning to inflict more misery on wounded Kaizer Chiefs when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Chiefs are still smarting from their 0-5 aggregate defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

But Arrows captain Matome Mathiane says they cannot allow Amakhosi to get back to winning ways at their expense. “We are well aware that they have not won in a while and that they will be coming at us, it won’t be an easy game,” Mathiane told Sowetan.

“They are still a big team, and we will give them the respect they deserve. But going to play Chiefs, we know that they will want to bounce back to winning ways at our expense. That’s something we don’t want a team that has not been winning to get back to winning ways against us. So we are well prepared to play against them.”

The defender said their plan is to press them high as he believes Chiefs will struggle to cope with the players they have.

“We play with high intensity, and we press. The moment we will start pressing, they will have a serious problem,” Mathiane said.