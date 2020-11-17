Zungu's not in football for charity, he means business

New AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu still sees football as a financially viable business despite the current economic downturn forcing clubs like Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park to sell their Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchises.

Zungu, 53, bought the Usuthu status from the Sokhela family before the start of the season. His investment in football surprised many as it happened at a time when most business people were exiting in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Umlazi-born tycoon, who owns a fleet of different businesses countywide, feels football is still an industry capable of producing profits even in the midst of the bad economic climax.

“I am entering soccer as a businessman. I am not entering soccer for social welfare issues. I am not entering it because I have lots of money and I need to spend on corporate social investments,” Zungu told Sowetan in an exclusive interview.

“I see football as a huge opportunity of making money. I see an opportunity for commercial success. Everyone wants to associate themselves with big companies, so we must grow our fan base, attract more people and win trophies. That can lay a foundation to make money for the club.”