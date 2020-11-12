It's everyone’s responsibility to help people with disabilities to shine – Lucas Radebe

Watching his nephew navigate life as a person living with disability has inspired football legend Lucas Radebe’s involvement in initiatives that support the community.

As SA marks National Disability Month, the Leeds United and Kaizer Chiefs legend said it was everyone’s responsibility to do their part to help people living with disabilities to shine.

“My nephew almost drowned in a pool when he was a baby, and the accident affected his brain, which resulted in his disability. He is in his 20s now, and I cannot help but admire his courage,” Radebe said.

‘’Unfortunately, as someone who has friends that are living with a disability I have seen people treat them differently. My nephew is not the only disabled person in my life; I have many, including a blind close friend. It is everyone’s duty to reject stigma, shy away from isolating them because that dampens their light,” he said.

Instead, he says their potential should be recognised and opportunities that use their skills created.