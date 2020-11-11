Eric Tinkler safe 'for now' as Maritzburg go 10 games without a win

Having last won by beating Polokwane City 1-0 last season in March, it is safe to say Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler would be one of the coaches walking on thin ice.

The Team of Choice headed into the Fifa international break on the back of a 10-match winless streak, which has also seen them lose all their four games in the new season (one cup, three league).

In these past 10 games, Maritzburg have lost seven and managed three draws.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit’s mediocre form has without doubt put coach Tinkler at risk of kissing his job goodbye.

However, speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia revealed Tinkler was safe “for now”, highlighting they’ll keep on reviewing the situation.

“Well, look…for now he [Tinkler] is safe. The reality is that every coach throughout the world is judged by performance. Obviously, we believe that the coach will turn it around. We will assess the situation as we go along,’’ said Kadodia.

“I am confident that the coach will get it right. I won’t put pressure on the coach but we will review the situation whenever we feel we need to do it.’’

The Maritzburg owner has attributed their torrid streak to starting the mini pre-season without their new signings such as Ali Meza, Fares Hachi and Sebastian Mwange.

“The players that we signed arrived late like Hachi and keeper from Zambia [Mwange]…Ali Meza wasn’t match fit. So we didn’t start with a strong squad, but now that all the players are available I am sure we will start winning,’’ said Kadodia.

Maritzburg’s 10 games without a win

August 16: v Leopards; 2-3

August 21: v Downs; 2-2

August 24: v Wits; 0-0

August 29: v Highlands; 1-1

September 2: v Pirates; 0-1

September 5: v Celtic; 1-3

October 18: v Chiefs MTN8; 1-2

October 24: v Baroka; 1-2

October 28: v CPT City; 0-1

November 3: v Chippa; 1-3