Soccer

Chiefs coach should look no further than Cardoso for captaincy

Hunt must churn out results, not excuses

By Nkareng Matshe - 10 November 2020 - 07:49
Nkareng Matshe Sports editor

Nothing could have laid bare the crisis afflicting Kaizer Chiefs as the final seconds of Sunday’s MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates.

At that point, with Pirates leading comfortably 2-0, the tie completely lost and probably Amakhosi just waiting for the final whistle to put them out of their misery, Erick Mathoho committed a foul which necessitated a second booking, meaning he would be sent off...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X