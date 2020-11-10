Chiefs coach should look no further than Cardoso for captaincy

Hunt must churn out results, not excuses

Nothing could have laid bare the crisis afflicting Kaizer Chiefs as the final seconds of Sunday’s MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates.



At that point, with Pirates leading comfortably 2-0, the tie completely lost and probably Amakhosi just waiting for the final whistle to put them out of their misery, Erick Mathoho committed a foul which necessitated a second booking, meaning he would be sent off...