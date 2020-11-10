Gavin Hunt speaks in riddles after derby loss

Disappointment was written all over Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s face when he addressed the media, virtually, post their 0-2 defeat at home to foes Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

A visibly broken Hunt gave strange answers when quizzed how he aims to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around. Chiefs have now gone five matches without scoring, conceding a whopping eight goals in the process. In their 1-0 win over Chippa United they scored via an own goal, hence we say it’s five games without scoring.

“I know [what can be done going forward] but I can’t say [it] publicly what I know. But I mean I know a footballer, I know players and I know teams, so if anybody can’t see that then I can’t… I don’t want to elaborate on that,” said Hunt, while scratching his head constantly.