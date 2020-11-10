Soccer

Coach cuts a picture of utter frustration working with what he has

Gavin Hunt speaks in riddles after derby loss

By Sihle Ndebele - 10 November 2020 - 07:38
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Coach Gavin Hunt
Coach Gavin Hunt
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Disappointment was written all over Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s face when he addressed the media, virtually, post their 0-2 defeat at home to foes Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

A visibly broken Hunt gave strange answers when quizzed how he aims to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around. Chiefs have now gone five matches without scoring, conceding a whopping eight goals in the process. In their 1-0 win over Chippa United they scored via an own goal, hence we say it’s five games without scoring.

“I know [what can be done going forward] but I can’t say [it] publicly what I know. But I mean I know a footballer, I know  players and I know teams, so if anybody can’t see that then I can’t… I don’t want to elaborate on that,” said Hunt, while scratching his head constantly.

Misery continues for Chiefs as Pirates dump coach Hunt's ailing charges out of cup

The torment continued for Kaizer Chiefs after rivals Orlando Pirates finally put them out of their misery and ended their participation in the MTN8 ...
Sport
1 day ago

The defeat to Bucs, that’s 5-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg by three unanswered goals a fortnight ago, put Chiefs at risk of possibly extending their dry spell of cups to six seasons. The 2014/15 season league title was their last piece of silverware.

Having to play just three games before the final, the MTN8 is the easiest cup on offer. Failing to reach the final casts major doubts on Chiefs’ credentials of challenging for other remaining three tournaments in the form of the league, the CAF Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.

Some have chalked up Chiefs’ poor form to the fact that they can’t sign players, after being banned for two transfer windows by Fifa.

When Hunt accepted the job in September, he knew that the possibility of a transfer-market ban was highly likely. The Amakhosi coach later emphasised that he was prepared to work with what he has at his disposal. However, his recent reactions give a sense that he did not expect his players to respond this poorly to his philosophy.

Hunt on struggling Chiefs star Billiat: 'He's got all my support‚ I'm right behind him'

Khama Billiat needs to keep getting in the right areas‚ and to break the ice to rediscover his scoring touch‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X