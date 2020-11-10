Coach cuts a picture of utter frustration working with what he has
Gavin Hunt speaks in riddles after derby loss
Disappointment was written all over Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s face when he addressed the media, virtually, post their 0-2 defeat at home to foes Orlando Pirates at the weekend.
A visibly broken Hunt gave strange answers when quizzed how he aims to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around. Chiefs have now gone five matches without scoring, conceding a whopping eight goals in the process. In their 1-0 win over Chippa United they scored via an own goal, hence we say it’s five games without scoring.
“I know [what can be done going forward] but I can’t say [it] publicly what I know. But I mean I know a footballer, I know players and I know teams, so if anybody can’t see that then I can’t… I don’t want to elaborate on that,” said Hunt, while scratching his head constantly.
The defeat to Bucs, that’s 5-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg by three unanswered goals a fortnight ago, put Chiefs at risk of possibly extending their dry spell of cups to six seasons. The 2014/15 season league title was their last piece of silverware.
Having to play just three games before the final, the MTN8 is the easiest cup on offer. Failing to reach the final casts major doubts on Chiefs’ credentials of challenging for other remaining three tournaments in the form of the league, the CAF Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.
Some have chalked up Chiefs’ poor form to the fact that they can’t sign players, after being banned for two transfer windows by Fifa.
When Hunt accepted the job in September, he knew that the possibility of a transfer-market ban was highly likely. The Amakhosi coach later emphasised that he was prepared to work with what he has at his disposal. However, his recent reactions give a sense that he did not expect his players to respond this poorly to his philosophy.
