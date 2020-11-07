Soccer

Going for the kill? Fans predict who will win this weekend's Soweto Derby

07 November 2020 - 15:16
Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will clash again on Sunday in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal.
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will clash again on Sunday in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans will be praying for a miracle, or at least a strong showing, against their rivals Orlando Pirates on Sunday when the Soweto giants square off in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal.

Pirates will feel confident going into the match after they klapped Amakhosi 3-0 in the first leg.

New Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt said his side were “not good enough” in the first leg but still had some great chances. 

“We still had the best two chances before they scored and we could have made it 2-0‚ and it would have been a different game‚ obviously. But you know‚ physically out-fought. Because of our situation‚ I think. But dust ourselves off and go again.”

The team dusted themselves off with a 0-0 draw with TS Galaxy in the week, while Pirates beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0.

While anything can happen on the day, fans flooded social media in the run-up to Sunday's match, predicting the outcome:

'We must just forget about MTN8, Chiefs won’t come back against Pirates,' Chiefs super fan Machaka

Staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporter Masilo Machaka has described Amakhosi’s stuttering start to the season as ‘sad and disappointing.’
Sport
5 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs left to mourn as youth player dies in car crash

Kaizer Chiefs have been left to mourn the tragic death of their 18-year-old Under-19 rising James McFarlane in a car accident.
Sport
20 hours ago

Bucs as good as in final, but 'must avoid complacency'

Game most likely over for Chiefs
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X