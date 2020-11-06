WATCH: At home with Thuso Phala

Former Bafana Bafana attacker Thuso Phala welcomed SowetanLive to his home to talk about his football future.

During the interview, the 34-year-old who doesn’t have a club and last played competitive football in December last year for Black Leopards, addresses rumours that he has retired.

He also spoke about how he is surviving on the returns of his property investments. He recounted fond memories of playing for Bafana Bafana and winning trophies.

Phala also talks about ambitions to win the league which is one of the trophies that has eluded him during his career and playing for Platinum Stars, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Leopards.