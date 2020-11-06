Soccer

WATCH: At home with Thuso Phala

06 November 2020 - 12:12
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

He addresses retirement rumours, why he left Black Leopards, how he is benefiting from good investments, how the Thuso Phala dance came about.

Former Bafana Bafana attacker Thuso Phala welcomed SowetanLive to his home to talk about his football future.

During the interview, the 34-year-old who doesn’t have a club and last played competitive football in December last year for Black Leopards, addresses rumours that he has retired.

He also spoke about how he is surviving on the returns of his property investments. He recounted fond memories of playing for Bafana Bafana and winning trophies.

Phala also talks about ambitions to win the league which is one of the trophies that has eluded him during his career and playing for Platinum Stars, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Leopards.

Clubless Thuso Phala insists that he has not retired from the game

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Thuso Phala has not played competitive football for almost a year but insists that he has not retired from the game.
3 days ago

