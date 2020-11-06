Sundowns part ways with Spanish technical head Jose Ramon Alesanco

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with their head of technical Jose Ramon Alesanco due to personal family matters the coach has in Spain.

Alexanco arrived at Chloorkop more than a year ago to oversee technical programs of the first team and work closely with former coach Pitso Mosimane‚ and coordinate junior coaches in the development structures.

“Jose Ramon Alesanco will not continue as the Head of Technical at Mamelodi Sundowns‚” read a statement from the club on Friday morning.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is thankful and expresses its gratitude to Jose Ramon Alesanco for the good work he did at the academy and at the senior club.

“The President of Mamelodi Sundowns Dr. Patrice Motsepe thanked Alesanco for his dedication‚ hard work‚ professionalism and for his contribution to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Sundowns wishes Jose Ramon Alesanco and Zigor Salcedo everything of the best and will continue to be in contact with Jose Ramon Alesanco and Zigor Salcedo.”