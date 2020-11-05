More work ahead for Chippa after Maritzburg win - Seema

Chippa United head coach Lehlohonolo Seema believes his side responded in the perfect manner by beating Maritzburg United 3-1 in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday evening.

Coming off the back of a slender 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs last week, the Chilli Boys registered their first win in the new DStv Premiership on Tuesday as they overcame the visitors.

Played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the home side came away with all three points thanks to a hat-trick from Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga to condemn their opponents to a third defeat in as many matches.

“I think we are building a team, we are building something here.

“It is a young team but we felt after the game last week we came across a very strong Kaizer Chiefs team who were playing very well on the day.

“Even then we could see signs that these guys are building and going to do,” Seema said.

Seema said his choice to start his more experienced players against Maritzburg worked like a treat, with his young guns injecting some pace and intensity into the match.