We will go far in this league‚ says confident Chippa United striker Bienvenu Eva Nga

Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga has predicted that Chippa United will “go far” in the league after scoring the season’s first hat trick in his team’s 3-1 win against Mariutzburg United on Tuesday night.

The big‚ 1‚9-metre centre-forward‚ who laboured to four goals in 18 league and cup appearances for now-defunct Bidvest Wits arriving in the second half of 2019-20‚ is now joint-top scorer in the embryonic stage of the Dstv Premiership on three goals‚ with Baroka FC’s Richard Mbulu.

After Daylon Claasen put Maritzburg ahead in the 10th minute at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ Eva Nga’s hat trick did include two penalties scored in the 24th and 59th. The big man then producing a subtle finish past goalkeeper Jethren Barr put through in the 66th.

“The game went very nicely. I am are not saying I won the game alone because all my team worked together‚ and we won the game together‚” the 27-year-old ex-Portugal-based striker Eva Nga said afterwards.

“And I’m very happy to get these three points at home. It’s very good for us to build the confidence and it makes us believe in our work. As a striker I feel happy [to have scored a hat trick].

“ ... We have shown other teams we are ready. I know we are going very far in this league‚ with the work that my colleagues and my coach [Lehlohonolo Seema] are doing.”

Chippa bounced back from a 1-0 home defeat against Kaizer Chiefs last Tuesday where Amakhosi struck the post four times and the Chilli Boys were fortunate not to lose by a far bigger margin.