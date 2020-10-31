Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has handed first starts of the season to forward Thembinkosi Lorch and midfielder Thabang Monare for Saturday’s Soweto derby MTN8 quarterfinal first leg against Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium.

Monare‚ who became the fourth Ex-Bidvest Wits player signed by Pirates in the preseason after the sale of that club‚ will get his debut. Zinnbauer had previously said the midfielder’s condition was not quite up to standard yet.

Lorch – the 2016-17 PSL Footballer of the Season who has had an off-field assault case hanging over his head – has made one appearance in 2019-20‚ as a half-time substitute in Pirates’ 1-1 league draw against AmaZulu at Kings Park on Saturday.

He was an unused substitute in Bucs’ season-opening 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Cape Town City‚ and not in the match-18 as Bucs drew 1-1 in the league again against Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

For a coach struggling to fins a settled combination‚ and seemingly who has been making just too many changes in each game‚ Zinnbauer has made a staggering six more personnel changes from the draw against the Cape side.

In defence‚ Wayde Jooste comes in at right-back‚ with Ntsikelelo Nyauza moving into centreback and Happy Jele dropped. Innocent Maela comes in for Paseka Mako at left-back.

In a three-man midfield Monare replaces Fortune Makaringe and Terrence Dzvukamanja comes in for Deon Hotto.

In the three-man attack Lorch replaces Kabelo Dlamini on the left‚ and Zakhele Lepasa comes in for Gabadinho Mhango at centre-forward.

Pirates starting XI: Richard Ofori - Wayde Jooste‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo (capt.)‚ Ntsikelelo Nyauza‚ Innocent Maela - Thabang Monare‚ Ben Motshwari‚ Terrence Dzvukamanja – Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Zakhele Lepasa‚ Vincent Pule.

Bench: Wayne Sandilands‚ Linda Mntambo‚ Paseka Mako‚ Nkanyiso Zungu‚ Fortune Makaringe‚ Collins Makgakga‚ Deon Hotto‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Happy Jele