Zinnbauer feels Hunt's experience in PSL gives him the edge

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer appears to have a strong sense of foreboding about the vast PSL experience his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Gavin Hunt boasts.

Having lost his maiden Soweto derby 1-0 in February, Zinnbauer will be eager to register his first win against Chiefs when the two Soweto giants square off in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Speaking in a virtual media conference yesterday, Zinnbauer was quick to scoff at suggestions that tomorrow’s tie, being Hunt’s first Soweto derby, gives him an advantage as he already knows the feel of this titanic clash.

“He [Hunt] has a lot of games in this country and he knows exactly what a derby is. He may not have experience of the Soweto derby, but he may have coached in other derbies in his life,’’ said Zinnbauer.

Hunt coached a number of Pirates stars like Thulani Hlatshwayo, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto and Thabo Monare at Bidvest Wits last season. This seems to be giving the Pirates coach nightmares as well.