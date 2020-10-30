Bucs coach scoffs at suggestions derby debutant will struggle tomorrow
Zinnbauer feels Hunt's experience in PSL gives him the edge
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer appears to have a strong sense of foreboding about the vast PSL experience his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Gavin Hunt boasts.
Having lost his maiden Soweto derby 1-0 in February, Zinnbauer will be eager to register his first win against Chiefs when the two Soweto giants square off in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Speaking in a virtual media conference yesterday, Zinnbauer was quick to scoff at suggestions that tomorrow’s tie, being Hunt’s first Soweto derby, gives him an advantage as he already knows the feel of this titanic clash.
“He [Hunt] has a lot of games in this country and he knows exactly what a derby is. He may not have experience of the Soweto derby, but he may have coached in other derbies in his life,’’ said Zinnbauer.
Hunt coached a number of Pirates stars like Thulani Hlatshwayo, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto and Thabo Monare at Bidvest Wits last season. This seems to be giving the Pirates coach nightmares as well.
“He knows my players exactly, as a lot of them were last season in his team. He knows the players, he knows the style,’’ said the German.
Mind games perhaps? Zinnbauer feels Amakhosi are the favourites because they have the same squad as last season, having been banned from signing new players.
“Chiefs have the same squad as last season and they stayed long on top of the log and they are the favourites.”
Pirates are going into tomorrow’s Wafa Wafa tie on the back of a lacklustre 1-1 home draw against Stellenbosch. Zinnbauer gave the impression that they had already put the Stellies game behind them, acknowledging they were poor on the day.
“Yesterday’s [Tuesday’s ] match, the result wasn’t good enough for us and the performance also. But the focus is now on the Saturday game. It’s a big game,” said Zinnbauer.
Pirates could be without their talisman Gabadinho Mhango tomorrow after he suffered what looked like a pulled hamstring against Stellenbosch.
“They [Pirates' medical team] work on it. He had a scan. I come from the training field, so sorry I can’t answer now if he’ll be available for Saturday. I will get information after speaking with the doctors,’’ said Zinnbauer.
