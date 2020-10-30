Hunt claims Pirates are favourites to win league

To shift the pressure away from his team, Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has tipped their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates to win the DStv Premiership title this season.

The new Amakhosi coach described the Buccaneers as the complete product, ahead of Chiefs' visit to Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal first leg tomorrow (Orlando Stadium, 3pm).

Hunt believes that Bucs are going into the game as the overwhelming favourites, and that they are miles ahead of his team in terms of quality. Call it mind games, but Hunt wants all the focus to be on the Buccaneers.

Despite it being his first Soweto derby, the 56-year-old Cape Town-born mentor says that he is not having butterflies. “I’m looking forward to the derby but Pirates are favourites to win the league title. They have a good squad of players and have done well in the transfer market,” said Hunt.

But Pirates have drawn their first two league matches and have not been convincing. Hunt is not reading too much into their slow start.

“The home and away matches do make a difference. We will try to score, and it does count, but we won’t set up to defend. We will try to score an away goal.”

Hunt is hoping that the hot weather expected tomorrow will not lead to a drop in the players' performance.

He will face players he coached at Wits, such as Thulani Hlatshwayo, Dean Hotto, Thabang Monare, and Terrence Dzvukamanja, for the first time since the club got sold.

“I know all the ex-Wits players well but that will not make any difference. I want to concentrate on us and not on them,” said Hunt.

The coach said he has a clean bill of health going into the pick of the weekend's matches.

Amakhosi won the past three derbies. They completed the double over Bucs in the league and dumped them out of the now-defunct Telkom Knockout competition on penalties last season.